Udhayanidhi Stalin, his aides will face 'political sunset' in LS elections: MP Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Friday slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan' Dharma, saying he and his aides would face a "political sunset" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"No one has the capacity to destroy India's 'Sanatan' culture. This was a culture, which even the British and Mughals could not eliminate," Sharma said in a statement issued here.

Taking a jibe at Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "Uday, who is speaking about destroying the 'Sanatan' culture, and his aides will face a political sunset in the 2024 elections. Comparing 'Sanatan' culture with dengue and malaria is condemnable." Sharma added that through the co-ordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, India has presented to the world an excellent model of prosperity of 'Sanatan' culture.

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had on September 2 blamed 'Sanatan Dharma' for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated, triggering a slew of reactions from the BJP and its allies. PTI NAV RPA