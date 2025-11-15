Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates 23 completed projects in Sivaganga

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) Nov 15 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday unveiled 23 completed projects worth Rs 17.86 crore and also took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the establishment of mini-sports arena at Rs 3 crore in the district.

At an event held in neighbouring Singampunari, he distributed government welfare assistance to 8,301 beneficiaries worth Rs 88.37 crore.

The 23 projects were completed under various departments including rural development, municipal administration and water supply, public works among others.

The completed projects include a new primary school building in Manamadurai Panchayat union, a computer lab in Kallal panchayat, anganwadi buildings in Ilayankudi, Idaiyalavai panchayats, an official release said on Saturday.

Under the municipal administration and water supply department, he launched five completed projects including construction of first floor of a hostel located on the Sivaganga government medical college hospital premises.

A new community hall in the Kattu Ulaikulam area in Manamadurai, two additional classrooms in the government higher secondary school in Anbunagar, a community hall in Kamarajar Nagar in Pudhuvayal Town panchayat were also unveiled by the deputy chief minister, the release said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on the occasion also launched five new completed projects and 16 additional class rooms in government girls higher secondary school in Tirupathur, a building for the Revenue Inspector's office and residential quarters in Periyakottai, and an integrated health laboratory in Karaikudi Government hospital.

He launched nine completed projects including new primary health centre buildings in Pudhuvayal, Peerkalaikadu, Sembanoor, Maruthangudi, the release said.

Later, he took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the establishment of the Chief Minister's Mini Sports arena in Manamadurai panchayat union at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Udhyanidhi Stalin on the occasion also distributed welfare assistance under various government schemes to 8,301 beneficiaries totalling to Rs 88.37 crore, the release said.

Minister for finance and environment climate change Thangam Thennarasu, minister for natural resources S Raghupathy, minister for co-operation K R Periyakaruppan, minister for school education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, district collector K Porkodi and senior government officials were present on the occasion.