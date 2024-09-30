Udhayanidhi Stalin No 3 in Tamil Nadu government

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Udhayanidhi, newly designated as Deputy Chief Minister, is ranked third in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

As per the inter-se seniority of ministers, CM Stalin is in the first place, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is listed in the second spot and Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the third place, according to a Government Order (September 29, 2024) that defined the seniority and listed the subjects allotted to ministers.

Duraimurugan is a veteran party leader who has worked with late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for decades, both within the party and in the government. Before he was designated Deputy CM on Septemeber 28, Udhayanidhi was in the 10th place in the council of ministers. Tamil Nadu cabinet, including the Chief Minister has a total of 35 ministers. PTI VGN ROH