Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inspected the Command and Control Centre to take stock of the preparations on the ground to handle the forthcoming North East Monsoon season.

Chennai and its neighbourhood districts have been witnessing intermittent showers with Ennore receiving the highest amount of rainfall of 136.50 mm while Ambattur recorded the least amount of rainfall at 0.30 mm. Areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation received about 38.19 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

An official release on Wednesday said that during his visit, Udhayanidhi Stalin, through LED television Screens established at the Command and Control Centre, witnessed the smooth passage of traffic in all the 22 subways in the city.

Later, he monitored the uninterrupted flow of rainwater in the canals and also at the estuary near the Nappier Bridge in the city.

During his interaction with the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior government officials, Udayanidhi Stalin discussed the preparatory measures that need to be taken in view of the forthcoming North East Monsoon season.

It was informed to deputy chief minister that 1,436 motor pumps, including 150 units of 100 HP motor pumps and 500 tractor motor pumps, have already been kept on standby.

For the pumping of excess water from various canals, 478 vehicles and various equipment, including amphibious excavators, robotic excavators, super sucker vehicles, 489 cutting machines to remove trees would be kept ready, Udhayanidhi Stalin was told by the officials.

In the last four years, 1,217 km of rainwater drainage have been constructed in the Chennai Corporation areas, and nearly 1,136 km of canals have been desilted. The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 193 relief centres and 150 kitchens. In view of the rainy season, special medical camps would be conducted.

About 103 boats have been kept ready to safely evacuate people living in low-lying areas to relief camps if there is heavy rainfall.

Udhayanidhi Stalin later urged the authorities to take up prompt measures on the complaints received from the general public.

Udhayanidhi Stalin later urged the authorities to take up prompt measures on the complaints received from the general public.

The action taken on the complaint should be communicated to the concerned person, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, and instructed the officers, employees to collectively carry out the required tasks with dedication.