Nothing wrong in his remarks on Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday said there was nothing wrong in his remarks made in September on Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi told reporters: "There was nothing wrong in what I had spoken. We will face the matter legally. I will not change my stand. I have only talked about my ideology." He reiterated his stand while answering a question on the Madras High Court's observation.

In a related petition, the court had observed that it was dereliction of duty on the part of police as they did not act against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekarbabu who had participated in a 'Sanatan Dharma eradication' conference here on September 2.

Citing iconic leaders, Dr B R Ambedkar and Periyar E V Ramasamy, Udhayanidhi said his remark on Sanatan Dharma was not something that was not spoken before by such leaders.

Udhayanidhi spoke to reporters after visiting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan here as part of the DMK's signature campaign against NEET. Thirumavalavan said his party fully supported the ruling party's campaign.