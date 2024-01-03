Udhayanidhi Stalin to invite PM Modi for Khelo India Youth Games in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said he would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on January 4 to invite him to the Khelo India Youth Games to be held this month in Tamil Nadu.

For the first time, the Khelo India Youth Games would be held in the state and it is slated to be conducted from January 19 to 31, Udhayanidhi told reporters, adding he would be inviting Modi for the event.

"I am going to invite him; to participate or not is his wish," he said answering a question.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the portfolio of youth welfare, expressed confidence that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would release funds to the state following her visit to Tamil Nadu to assess damage following rains and floods in Thoothukudi and nearby southern regions.

The DMK youth wing's state conference is likely to be held (at Salem) before the end of January and a formal announcement will be made by the party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, the party's youth wing secretary said.