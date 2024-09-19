Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy CM imminent: TN Minister

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tha Mo Anbarasan on Thursday asserted that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy Chief Minister is imminent.

Anbarasan, answering a question, told reporters at Kanchipuram near here that Udhayanidhi will be for sure announced by the government as Deputy CM within a week to 10 days. "May be, the announcement could happen tomorrow," he said answering another, related question.

On September 18, DMK's youth wing secretary and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said Chief Minister M K Stalin will take a call on elevating him as deputy CM. PTI VGN ROH