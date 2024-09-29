Udhayanidhi who attacked Sanatan Dharma made as Deputy CM: Andhra BJP chief

Amaravati, Sep 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari said on Sunday that the INDI Alliance has appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu even though he had allegedly made controversial statements on Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism).

Sharing a video of Udhayanidhi's speech, Purandeswari alleged that he had said that "The DMK was established with the goal of eliminating Sanatan Dharma, and we (DMK) will not rest until it is accomplished." "INDI Alliance shamefully appointed him (Udhaynidhi Stalin) as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, despite his controversial views on Sanatan Dharma," she said in a post on 'X'.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM. PTI STH KH