Udhayanidhi will one day definitely become chief minister, says TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday expressed confidence that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu sometime in the future.

Addressing a party youth wing event here, releasing the 'Thalaivaney, Ilam Thalaivane,' song Anbil Mahesh, said that the song has been released ahead of the birthday celebrations of Udhayanidhi on November 27, who is "Indraya Deputy CM, oru naal definitely CM (today's Deputy CM and one day definitely CM)." His comment was greeted with rounds of applause from party workers.

Anbil Mahesh praised Udhayanidhi as well-mannered and hailed him for his steadfast committment to the party's ideology. Udhayanidhi had said 'he is Kalaignar's (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) grandson,' and did not apologise, the minister said without directly referring to the Sanatana Dharma row.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, also the DMK's youth wing secretary will turn 47 on November 27, 2024 and the remarks he made last year on Sanatana Dharma stoked a nation-wide controversy.

Several ministers and the party leaders had batted for Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as deputy chief minister and this is the first time a minister has expressed confidence of the Deputy CM 'definitely' becoming the CM.

The word 'Thalaivaney' denotes leader/chief and 'Ilam thalaivaney' refers to a young leader. The birthday song was composed by DMK's state youth wing deputy secretary, Thoothukudi S Joel. PTI VGN KH