Udita Tyagi seeks urgent action against Mohammed Zubair citing life-threat

New Delhi: Hindu figure Yati Narsinghanand's aide Dr. Udita Tyagi posted a fervent plea to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, urging swift action against Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

In a post on X, Dr. Tyagi expressed her deep concern over what she describes as a sinister play unfolding at the Allahabad High Court.

On Monday, it was reported that Zubair’s plea challenging an FIR lodged against him was 'wrongly' listed before a bench led by Justice MC Tripathi (who recused himself from hearing the matter on Dec 3).

People on the right of the centre accused the defence side of playing tricks to delay the hearing and eventually get the case shifted to the Supreme Court of India for obvious reasons.

Dr. Tyagi alleged that Zubair's posts on social media were not just provocative but aimed at inciting violence against Narsinghanand, who has been at the centre of controversy over his purported comments on Prophet Muhammad.

"Zubair's actions are not just an affront to our religious sentiments but a direct threat to our lives," Dr. Tyagi stated in her post. "I am not just fighting for myself; I am fighting for the safety of every Sanatani. If Zubair remains at large, my family and I feel insecure."

Dr. Tyagi's plea was directed not only at the Chief Minister but also at the Ghaziabad Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the state government, emphasising the need for immediate and decisive action. "We cannot let this go on unchecked. The safety of our community is at stake," she added.

This controversy erupted after Zubair shared a video clip of Yati Narsinghanand, which led to widespread protests and calls for action against the priest for his remarks.

It is alleged that the sharing of such clips was a calculated move to incite communal violence. The FIR against him cites sections related to promoting enmity between groups and endangering the sovereignty and unity of India.