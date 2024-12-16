Udupi-Cochin Shipyard launches eco-friendly Cargo vessel for Norway's Wilson ASA

Udupi, Dec 16 (PTI) Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), launched the first of six 3,800 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) general cargo vessels for Norway’s Wilson ASA on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India’s shipbuilding industry.

The launch ceremony, held at the UCSL facility in Udupi, was presided over by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy. She was joined by Einar Tornes, CFO of Wilson ASA, along with CSL’s Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair and other senior officials.

According to officials, the eco-friendly diesel-electric vessel, designed by Netherlands-based Conoship International, is equipped for future wind-assisted propulsion through a Ventfoil system. With a length of 89.43 metres and a breadth of 13.2 metres, it is specifically designed for transporting general cargo in Europe’s coastal waters.

"This launch is a testament to UCSL’s growing presence in the global shipbuilding market," said Madhu Nair. "The repeat orders we’ve received reflect the trust clients place in our capabilities." Nair noted that Wilson ASA, Europe’s largest short-sea fleet operator, has an extensive fleet of 130 vessels and transports 15 million tonnes of dry cargo annually. Following the initial order of six vessels, the company has placed orders for eight additional 6,300 DWT vessels, bringing the total number of vessels under construction at UCSL to 14.

UCSL, acquired by CSL in 2020 through the National Company Law Tribunal process, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once a struggling shipyard, it now boasts an order book worth over Rs 1,500 crore. Recent projects include tugs for Ocean Sparkle Ltd, an Adani Group subsidiary, and Polestar Maritime.

The vessel launched on Monday is expected to be delivered by February 2025, with other vessels at various stages of construction, Nair added.

UCSL's journey reflects India's commitment to initiatives like "Make in India" and "Make for the World." Since its acquisition, UCSL has achieved financial stability while expanding its infrastructure and workforce. The shipyard has successfully positioned itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets, officials said.