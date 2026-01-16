Udupi gears up for 'Paryaya Mahotsava' as Shiroor Matha takes over Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi (Karnataka), Jan 17 (PTI) The coastal temple town of Udupi will witness the biennial 'Paryaya Mahotsava' in the early hours of January 18, marking the ceremonial transfer of ritual and administrative control of the Sri Krishna Temple to Shiroor Matha.

Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji of Shiroor Matha will assume charge as the pontiff-administrator of the temple for the 2026-28 term, authorities said.

Several religious heads and prominent leaders, including Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are expected to attend.

Over two lakh devotees are expected, with annadana arranged for about 40,000 people on the night of January 17 and 50,000 the following day.

The 'Paryaya' system is a rotational arrangement under which the temple is managed by the eight Ashta Mathas—Pejavara, Puttige, Adamaru, Krishnapura, Shiroor, Sodhe, Kaniyoor and Palimaru—each taking charge for two years.

The system was instituted by 13th-century philosopher-saint Sri Madhwacharya, founder of the Dvaita school of philosophy.

The 'mahotsava' will begin with the incoming pontiff taking a ritual holy dip at Dandatirtha near Kapu at 1.15 am, followed by a grand procession from Jodukatte at 2 am.

The procession, marked by chanting, traditional music and folk performances, will pass through Car Street before dawn.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the event.

The 'Paryaya Mahotsava' symbolises the continuity of Madhwacharya’s model of collective religious governance, which has shaped Udupi as a major centre of Vaishnavite worship, learning and community life for over centuries. PTI COR GMS SSK