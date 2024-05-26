Udupi intra-gang war: Three more arrested

Udupi (Karnataka), May 26 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested three more persons in connection with the intra-gang war that took place in the early hours of May 19 at Kunjibettu in Udupi town police limits here.

Advertisment

The total number of arrested persons is now six.

The persons arrested on Sunday have been identified as Majid, Alfaz and Shariff. All three are stated to be the members of 'Garuda gang', police said.

Earlier, on May 24, the police had arrested three persons identified as Ashiq, Raquib and Saqlain of the same gang.

Advertisment

Sheriff, who was run over by the car driven by his rivals, was treated at the local hospital and discharged.

He is now in the custody of the Udupi Town police.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a white car reversing and ramming a grey vehicle before speeding away, while one person brandishing a sword is seen running behind it. The white car then knocks him down leaving him injured.

The members tried to attack each other with weapons allegedly to 'settle' a real estate dispute, police said.

After the video of the street fight went viral, the police swung into action and made arrests. The police also confiscated sharp weapons including knives and two cars. PTI CORR KSU ANE