Udupi Krishna Math gears up for PM's visit on Nov 28, Modi to take out roadshow

Udupi (Karnataka) Nov 26(PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the historic Sri Krishna Math here on November 28, with preparations on in full swing to accord him a traditional welcome.

Paryaya Puttige Math seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said the Prime Minister will participate in the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana (one lakh voice Gita chanting) and inaugurate the newly constructed Suvarna Teertha Mantapa during his visit.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Math around noon.

"He will first offer floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and then unveil the golden covering placed over the Kanakana Kindi," the Swami told reporters.

Modi will be received with a poorana kumbha (traditional honour) welcome and will have the darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana Devaru, and the Suvarna Paduke.

He will then be offered prasada (consecrated food).

The visit also includes stops at the Sarvajna Peetha and the Goshala, followed by an interaction at the Gita Mandira.

Modi will later join the public programme and recite selected concluding verses from the 18th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita as part of the mass chanting event.

"After the recitation, the Paryaya Puttige Math will honour the Prime Minister. He will also receive initiation for the Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna (one crore Gita writing initiative)," the seer added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and state Minister Bairathi Suresh are expected to attend.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will deliver the welcome address, and seers of the Ashta Maths have been invited.

The mass Gita chanting will also be streamed online.

The PM will also take part in a roadshow in the town, according to BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty.

The roadshow is scheduled to begin around 11.40 am from Narayanaguru Circle in Bannanje and proceed up to Kalsanka Junction, Shetty said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Cultural performances showcasing coastal Karnataka's traditions, including Yakshagana, tiger dance troupes and Krishna-themed artistes, will be positioned along the route.

Barricades will be placed on one side of the road, and the party expects more than 30,000 people to line the stretch to welcome the prime minister.

People have been asked to take their positions along the Bannanje--Kalsanka road by 10.30 am, Shetty said.

In view of Modi's visit, security has been beefed up in the district headquarter town of Udupi. PTI GMS SA