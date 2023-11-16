Udupi murders: Police to probe if 'possessive' Chowgale targeted only Ainaz

Mangaluru (K'taka), Nov 16 (PTI) Was Praveen Chowgale, the accused in the murder of four members of a family in Udupi, overly possessive about his young colleague Ainaz, who was his real target during the fatal attack last Sunday? Police are attempting to find the real motive behind the crime as they are not considering all the claims made during his confessional statement.

Advertisment

During interrogation, Chowgale (39) has admitted to committing the crime on his own and that he targeted Ainaz (21), who worked with him as a cabin crew of the Air India Express and with whom he had a deep personal connection. It is suspected that unrequited love could be one of the reasons behind the brutal murder.

He told the police that other members of the family were attacked when they tried to prevent him.

Police also suspect that the three others in the family were murdered to destroy evidence. Only Ainaz's grandmother Hajira (70) survived the attack with serious injuries. She is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertisment

Police are yet to get any clue about the 'intimate' relationship between Chowgale, who is married, and the young air hostess. The 'jilted love' angle and link between them over financial deals are being probed, sources said.

Police have collected technical and other evidence to show that he murdered all the four persons. Other motives related to the crime will only be revealed during further investigation, Udupi district superintendent of police K Arun said.

During questioning, the accused has also stated he had gone to the house of Ainaz with a definite plan to kill her.

Advertisment

Investigators will also ascertain his claims of having worked with the Maharashtra police for some time before joining Air India Express.

Police are also verifying his criminal history and whether Chowgale committed the crime under the influence of narcotic drugs.

The accused, who belongs to Sangli in Maharashtra, worked at the Mangaluru International Airport. He worked with Ainaz as a crew member of AIE and reportedly developed a relationship with her.

Advertisment

After committing the crime, he switched off his mobile phone and turned it on after reaching his relative's house at Kudachi in Belagavi district. He was picked up from there before he could leave for Andhra Pradesh as planned.

Ainaz's mother Haseena (46), sister Afnan (23) and brother Aseem (12) were also killed in the attack. Her father Mohammed Noor has been working abroad for the last several years. The family was financially well off. Police are also looking into possible monetary transactions between Ainaz and the accused.

The police are investigating all the angles to establish the exact motive behind the gruesome murders that took place at Nejar in Udupi on November 12, sending shockwaves across the state, the SP said.

Arun said all Chowgale's statement and claims during the interrogation will be confirmed only after further verification. PTI MVG MVG SS SA