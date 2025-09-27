Udupi: Rowdy-sheeter killed in broad daylight, security tightened

Udupi (Karnataka), Sept 27 (PTI) A rowdy-sheeter was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in the Malpe area of this district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saifuddin, 38, a resident of Manipal, was reportedly involved in the transport business and had a record of criminal cases, police said.

Sources indicated he was also allegedly linked to local disputes, though the exact motive for the killing remains under investigation.

According to police, Saifuddin was attacked near his workplace when a group of unidentified assailants opened fire on him around 10:30 am. Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired several shots and then physically assaulted him before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar visited the spot and said multiple teams have been formed to track down the perpetrators. “We have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. The motive behind the killing is being probed,” he told reporters.

Police said no arrests have been made so far. The incident has heightened tension in the area, prompting the police to increase patrolling and deploy additional security personnel in Malpe and the surrounding localities. PTI COR AMP SSK