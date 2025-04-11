Udupi Sri Krishna Math bans wedding photoshoots within its premises to preserve sanctity

Udupi (Karnataka), Apr 11 (PTI) The Paryaya Puttige Math, which oversees the administration of the Udupi Sri Krishna Math, has announced a ban on pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots within the temple’s Rathabeedi (car street) premises, citing concerns over maintaining the sanctity of the religious site.

The decision comes amid a growing trend of couples, particularly from Karnataka and Kerala, choosing the temple’s surroundings as a backdrop for elaborate wedding photography sessions.

According to temple authorities, an increasing number of early morning shoots had led to concerns about inappropriate behaviour and disruption of the spiritual environment.

“The Rathabeedi is not just a public thoroughfare—it is a sacred path that has been graced by saints, devotees, and pontiffs of the Ashta Maths for centuries,” a temple functionary and vedic scholar Prof. Gopalachayara told PTI.

The car street, which encircles the Sri Krishna temple complex, plays a central role in daily rituals, religious processions, and annual festivals. Its spiritual significance, temple officials said, leaves little room for romantic photo sessions that could be perceived as disrespectful to religious sentiments.

Gopalacharya clarified that the decision is not intended to discourage visitors or devotees, but to prevent activities deemed inconsistent with the atmosphere of reverence the temple seeks to maintain.

The temple management has appealed to photographers and wedding planners to respect the new directive, which took effect this week. “Preserving the sanctity of this centuries-old heritage site is our foremost responsibility,” Gopalacharya added.

Udupi Sri Krishna Math, a key pilgrimage centre and cultural landmark in coastal Karnataka, draws thousands of devotees and tourists annually.

The temple is one of the eight monasteries established by the 13th-century philosopher-saint Madhvacharya who was among the 'Acharya Triya' including himself along with Shankaracharya (Advaita)Ramanujacharya (Vishistadwaitha)and Madhwacharya (Dwaita) "The temple premises is highly revered by the devotees not just in India but also from overseas and is a great seat of learning and its sanctity has to be protected and preserved," Prasannacharya administrative secretary to Paryaya Puthige Mutt told PTI.