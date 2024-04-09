Ugadi celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Ugadi, the Telugu new year, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, across Telangana on Tuesday.

People decorated their homes with festoons of mango leaves and consumed 'Ugadi pachadi' (chutney). They also visited temples.

'Ugadi pachadi' is made of neem flowers (bitter), raw unripe green mango (tangy), jaggery (sweet), tamarind pulp (sour) and salt (salty), pepper or chilli powder (spicy) which are symbolic of the complexities of life.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan attended Ugadi celebrations at an event here.

Ugadi celebrations were also held at the offices of ruling Congress, BJP and BRS here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders attended the event at the state Congress headquarters here.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and others participated in Ugadi celebrations at the BJP office, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attended the event at party headquarters.

'Panchanga Sravanam' (recitation of almanac) was organised at the offices of the political parties.

The Governor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the eve of Ugadi. PTI SJR SJR ROH