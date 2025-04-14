Ugandan man hiding cocaine worth Rs 7.85 cr in stomach held at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Mumbai Customs seized 785 grams of cocaine worth about Rs 7.85 crore from a Ugandan passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday.

The passenger had concealed the contraband in his stomach by ingesting it during the journey, he said.

"Based on suspicion, the passenger was intercepted by Mumbai Customs on the night of April 9. During interrogation, the accused was found to be restless and anxious. He then admitted he had swallowed a large number of yellow tablets. A medical examination showed the tablets in the stomach weighed 785 grams," the official said.

The tablets contained a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, he added.

"The ingested drug, valued at Rs 7.85 crore, was recovered following a medical examination on Sunday. The Ugandan national has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the case is underway," he said. PTI DC BNM