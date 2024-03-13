Ugandan woman among two held with Rs 12.40 lakh drugs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and a Ugandan woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 12.40 lakh from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon spotted the duo travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Palaspe from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) side.

Based on suspicion, the police conducted checking and seized 125.34 gm of 'MD Rock' (mephedrone) kept in three packets from their possession, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

The two persons - Fatima Nayuto (34), hailing from Uganda, and Pravin Ramu Rathod (24), belonging to Bidar in Karnataka - were arrested, the official said, adding that they were currently residing in Navi Mumbai.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused intended to sell it, he added. PTI COR GK