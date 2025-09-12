Ugandan woman found dead in Manesar was killed in road accident: Gurugram police

Gurugram, Sep 12 (PTI) A Ugandan woman found dead near IMT chowk in Manesar here had died in a road accident when a speeding car hit the her while she was crossing the road, police said.

The police arrested the accused car driver on Friday and recovered the vehicle, they said.

The woman's body was found near IMT chowk, Manesar, at the service lane of Delhi-Jaipur Highway on September 7. Later, the deceased was identified through her passport as 33-year-old Nasimwa Madina of Uganda. She came to India around two years ago on study visa and lived in Delhi. She along with her friends often came to Gurugram's club and bars as she worked as a hair stylist, said the police.

An FIR of murder was registered on the next day of the incident, and the postmortem of the body was conducted on Wednesday. The doctors who conducted the postmortem said that the woman probably died in an accident.

"The postmortem report revealed that the cause of death was an accident, after which identified the accused driver with the help of CCTV footage. We arrested the car driver today, who is identified as Deshraj (24), a resident of the Shimla village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. We have also recovered his car," said inspector Satender Kumar, SHO of Manesar police station.

The investigating officer said that during interrogation, the accused car driver allegedly revealed that when he reached near IMT Chowk on September 7 at around 5:00 am, suddenly the woman came in front of his car and collided with it. He got scared after the accident and fled from the spot, he added. PTI COR MNK MNK