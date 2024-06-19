Ugandan woman found dead in south Delhi home

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old female Ugandan national was found dead in her home at Panchsheel Vihar area of south Delhi, police on Wednesday said.

They said no foul play has been found so far and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being carried out.

"On Tuesday, at 10.51 pm, a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar Police Station regarding a Uganda National woman lying unconscious in a house at Panchsheel Vihar in Malviya Nagar," a police officer said.

When police responded to the call and reached the house, they found the woman lying on the floor unconscious. They took her to the AIIMS, where she was declared dead on arrival.

On inquiry, police found the woman had been living in the house for the last three months with another Ugandan female friend. Both of them worked as hairdressers. According to police, on Tuesday, her friend left the room around 3.30 pm. When she came back around 5.30 pm, she found her roommate on the floor and called some people from her community, who approached the police.

"No foul play is suspected yet. She came to India in March 2024 on a tourist visa issued on March 13. The Uganda Embassy is being informed," the officer said.