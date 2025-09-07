Ugandan woman found dead under flyover in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 7 (PTI) The semi-naked body of a foreign national was found under the IMT Manesar chowk flyover in Gurugram on Sunday morning, officials said.

The police recovered the woman's passport from the spot that helped identify the victim as Ugandan national Nasimwa Madina (33), they said.

According to the police, they received information this morning that a woman's body was lying on the service road of the highway near IMT Manesar Chowk.

A police team reached the spot and found the body in semi-naked condition and soaked in blood, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The woman was identified with the help of a passport found on her, he said, adding that efforts are on to contact her family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. PTI COR ANM NB