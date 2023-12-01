UGC asks colleges to set up selfie points to create awareness about India's achievements

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The UGC has asked universities and colleges across the country to set up selfie points at strategic locations in the campus to raise awareness among youngsters about India's achievements in various fields, according to officials.

Advertisment

The institutions can only put up the selfie points in accordance with the approved designs in 3D layouts shared by the Ministry of Education.

"These selfie points will not only serve as a source of pride, but also enlighten every citizen about the transformative initiatives that have propelled India's growth on the global stage. Students and visitors should be encouraged to capture and share these special moments on social media platforms, fostering a sense of collective pride," University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Manish Joshi said.

He explained that the themes for the selfie points encompass a broad spectrum of national initiatives, such as "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat", and the major thrust areas of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

"There is a unique opportunity to harness the energy and enthusiasm of youngsters, moulding their minds with inspiration drawn from India's progress in diverse fields. The selfie points in these institutions will emerge as a dynamic and engaging place to instill a sense of national pride and awareness among youngsters and inspire future generations," Joshi said. PTI GJS RC