UGC draft regulations framed to take away state rights, claims TN Minister

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) The draft University Grants Commission regulations 2025 were designed to take away the state's rights and they should be immediately withdrawn, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said on Tuesday.

The regulations, if enacted, would curb the role of an elected state government in the higher education department, and confer greater powers upon the Chancellors who were Governors, in appointing Vice Chancellors to state universities raised with state resources, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Chezhiaan accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of attempting to "gain full control" of state universities through the new proposed regulations.

The powers to appoint VCs to state-run varsities should remain with the duly elected state government. "The new draft regulation of the UGC has been designed to snatch the state's rights in the education sector. Also, it would not augur well for the universities," the Minister contended.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would oppose these regulations until they were withdrawn. Students and parents should register their opposition to the new draft regulation, the Minister said.

The Union Government has been creating various problems from primary education to higher education. "Everyone knows who is obstructing the appointment of the Vice Chancellors. Chief Minister M K Stalin has written a letter to the Chief Ministers of nine states, requesting them to oppose the new regulations," Chezhiaan said. PTI JSP ROH