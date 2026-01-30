UGC equity rules: Dharmendra Pradhan faces upper-caste bias allegations

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has come under intense social media and political scrutiny after the Supreme Court stayed the University Grants Commission’s new equity regulations, triggering a wave of criticism accusing the Centre of pushing a divisive policy without adequate safeguards.

The backlash has intensified amid the #UGC_RollBack campaign, with a widely circulated post on X by user @ComradeMalal directly targeting Pradhan and alleging that the controversial regulations originated from his office.

The post, written in Hindi and widely shared online, accuses the minister of caste bias, political manipulation and hypocrisy, and calls for both a rollback of the regulations and Pradhan’s removal from the Union Cabinet.

In the post, the user alleges that Pradhan harbours resentment against upper castes and links the UGC regulations to what is described as his personal and political motivations.

The post also levels a range of allegations against the minister, including claims related to caste politics within the BJP, past administrative decisions, and his handling of issues such as the NEET 2024 controversy.

It further claims that the draft regulations could not have originated from the Congress, citing a public denial by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and asserts that responsibility lies with the education ministry.

ये उसी वंशवाद की पैदाइश हैं , जिसे गाली दे-देकर भाजपा सत्ता में आई। प्रभारी रहते हुए संघठन में जातिवाद करने में अव्वल रहे हैं। योगी को घेरने के लिए UP में टीचर भर्ती को मुद्दा बनवाने में इनका ही हाथ रहा।



पेट्रोलियम मिनिस्टर बनते ही एक उद्योगपति के यहाँ लंच पर चले गए थे। तब PMO… pic.twitter.com/P7QkXI9daD — Comrade M (@ComradeMalal) January 29, 2026

The allegations have not been independently verified, and neither Pradhan nor the Ministry of Education has responded specifically to the social media post.

The UGC regulations, notified on January 13, 2026, sought to strengthen mechanisms to address caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions.

The framework mandated the formation of equity committees, anti-discrimination cells, helplines and monitoring mechanisms, and provided for penalties including suspension and debarment in cases of violation.

The rules replaced the UGC’s 2012 regulations, which were largely advisory in nature.

Many argued that the 2026 regulations narrowly defined caste-based discrimination as acts against members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, while excluding protections for students from the general category.

They also raised concerns over the removal of certain safeguards, warning of potential misuse and reverse discrimination.

Protests against the regulations were reported from campuses in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, with students staging demonstrations and burning effigies. Multiple petitions were subsequently filed before the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the rules.

On January 29, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the UGC regulations in their entirety.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant described key provisions as “prima facie vague,” “very sweeping,” and capable of misuse, and cautioned that they could have a divisive social impact.

The court directed that the 2012 regulations remain in force and scheduled the next hearing for March 19, seeking responses from the Centre and the UGC.

Pradhan has said on multiple occasions that the regulations were intended to create a safe and inclusive academic environment and would not permit discrimination or misuse against any group.

He has maintained that the framework operates within constitutional boundaries and was designed to address complaints of caste-based discrimination on campuses.

The controversy has highlighted visible tensions within the BJP’s broader support base, with some upper-caste voices accusing the government of neglecting their concerns.