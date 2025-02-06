UGC issues showcause notices to 18 medical colleges for non-compliance with anti-ragging norms

New Delhi: The UGC has issued showcause notices to 18 medical colleges for non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations, officials said on Thursday.

The defaulter colleges include two each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry; three each in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar; and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"It was found that these colleges had not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, for curbing the menace of ragging. Specifically, it has come to our notice that the institutions failed to obtain the anti-ragging undertakings from students as required by the said regulations," University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, mandate that every student and their parents and guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and at the beginning of every academic year.

"This undertaking is a crucial measure to prevent and deter any incidents of ragging within educational institutions. The failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of the students at risk," Joshi said.

The colleges have been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days from the date of receiving the notice, detailing the reasons for the lapse and the steps they intended to take to immediately rectify this situation.

"Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time frame will compel us to proceed with further necessary actions as per the provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, including but not limited to the imposition of penalties and other corrective measures," Joshi added.