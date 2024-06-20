UGC NET Cancelled: Around 50 students detained; ABVP joins agitation

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Around 50 students from different universities and members of various students' outfits were detained on Thursday while they were protesting against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in the NEET, officials said.

The students were detained from outside the Ministry of Education as well as the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here in central Delhi.

Visuals from the scene shared on social media showed students allegedly being dragged and shoved into buses by the police for detention.

Police denied they manhandled anyone.

A large number of students, including members of political outfits such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Front (DSF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), and Congress-affiliated NSUI participated in the protest.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged protest on Delhi University's north campus and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

They burned an effigy of the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding probe in the matter.

The students of other political outfits gathered outside the Education Ministry and Pradhan's residence demanding a ban on the National Testing Agency, the body which conducts the examination and a probe into the alleged paper leak.

Students who joined the protest were manhandled and assaulted by the police, the outfits alleged.

"Female students were heckled and manhandled brutally," said the SFI.

A police officer, however, said, "No one was assaulted. They had not taken the permission to protest in the high security area, which remains under section 144. They were released late evening later on." The Union Education Ministry late Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.

"We have seen massive discrepancies on the result of NEET-UG declared on 4 June. NEET aspirants have been demanding a re-exam. However the NTA and the MoE has not responded to their demands.

"Now the UGC NET examination has been cancelled due to paper leak... NTA has failed students time and again. We demand a complete scrapping of the NTA," AISA unit of JNU in a statement said.

The DSF said, "Instead of addressing the concerns of the students and holding the NTA accountable, the Delhi Police brutally attacked and detained several students including JNUSU representatives from the protest site." The students outfits also demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmender Pradhan over the alleged corruption in the exams.

Earlier in the day, several members of the National Students' Union of India were detained while protesting outside Pradhan's residence here.

During the protest, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air in a symbolic act of corruption and demanded an urgent probe into the matter. PTI ALK SJJ SJJ VN VN