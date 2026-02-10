UGC row: Suspended Bareilly magistrate receives chargesheet from Shamli DM

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Suspended Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was served a chargesheet in connection with his denunciation of the UGC guidelines that sought to address caste-based discrimination at higher education institutions, sources said on Tuesday.

Agnihotri came to the collectorate office in Shamli on Monday and received the chargesheet from District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan, sources said.

Later, Agnihotri said that he had sought one month to reply to the allegation against him.

A chargesheet was issued against Agnihotri and forwarded to the Shamli DM, officials had said on Friday.

Agnihotri had announced his resignation, saying he was hurt over the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.

Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly, Bhupendra S Chaudhary, who is the inquiry officer in the case, said the chargesheet was received from the state government's appointment section on February 4 and had been sent to the Shamli district magistrate the following day to be served on Agnihotri.

According to officials, the document serves as an administrative chargesheet rather than a criminal one filed in court.

Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline on January 26, the day he tendered his resignation. He was subsequently attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.

The divisional commissioner has given Agnihotri 15 days to submit his reply.

Agnihotri resigned from the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) over objections to the UGC rules, now stayed by the Supreme Court, and allegedly insulting Swami Avimukteshwaranand, calling the government "anti-Brahmin." He also accused Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh of confining him for 45 minutes.

He was suspended following a recommendation by the district magistrate for disciplinary action and was subjected to a departmental inquiry.

According to officials, the chargesheet carries three main allegations: making objectionable statements against the Central and state governments, issuing caste-based remarks despite being a government servant, and participating in a protest and slogan-shouting in violation of service conduct rules. PTI COR NAV VN VN