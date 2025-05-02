UGC sets up fact-finding committee to look into KIIT-Bhubaneswar student suicides

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to look into consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar, officials said on Friday.

The panel was constituted after a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16.

"UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Former VC, IGNOU to look into the students’ suicide cases at KIIT, Bhubaneswar and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future,” said UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

The panel has been asked to submit the fact-finding report within 10 days.