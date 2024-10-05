Ugly spat breaks out between UP minister AK Sharma, Samajwadi Party on X

Lucknow, Oct 5 (PTI) An ugly spat broke out on social media between the UP Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma and the state's main opposition Samajwadi Party's media cell.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders said on Saturday that every such argument is started by the BJP, while the BJP held that it is a failed attempt by the SP to cover up its crimes and vent its frustration by using abusive language.

Bitter dialogues between the SP and Sharma have been posted on the social media platform X since October 1 on issues related to urban development and electricity but on Saturday the unparliamentary dialogue between Sharma's office and the SP media cell crossed all limits.

The SP media cell posted a post saying "Minister ji, explain to your @aksharmaoffice and behave yourself a little, you are being given time for today".

In the same post, while sharing a news clipping related to sanitation workers, the SP media cell posted a message using derogatory message.

Earlier, abusive words were used in a post made from the handle of Sharma's office, with a clipping of a news regarding the problem of high tension wire from the handle of SP media cell. It was in response to the comment made on Saturday regarding the electricity minister.

When PTI asked SP's chief spokesperson and party's national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary about the matter, he said, ''I am not aware of it.'' Told the context, he said, "The BJP always speaks (unparliamentary) against us... The BJP is the one which starts everything and creates such a situation." BJP UP spokesperson Harischandra Srivastava told PTI that "the language of those who were known for 'jungle raj' in the state is also wild".

"Corruption and looting have been the work culture of the SP government. There is a lot of frustration and disappointment among the socialists for being rejected by the public.

"This is a futile attempt to cover up their crimes and vent their frustration by using abusive language. The public will give the answer to SP again," he said.

Sharma's response in the matter could not be obtained.