UIDAI honours Himachal Pradesh for Aadhaar-based face authentication

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has received national recognition for its innovative Aadhaar-based face authentication, an official said on Wednesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has honoured the state for being the first in the country to implement this technology in ration delivery under the Public Distribution System, he said.

According to a spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, the award was presented to the state during Aadhaar Day celebrations held in Hyderabad under the UIDAI's 'Samvad' programme.

He said Himachal Pradesh leads in introducing face authentication-based ration distribution at fair price depots.

"The solution was developed by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in consultation with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance and UIDAI. The innovation is cost-effective, simple to operate and ensures stronger governance with a higher authentication success rate," the spokesperson said.

He added that the initiative has made beneficiary verification seamless, especially for senior citizens, specially-abled residents and people living in remote areas, who often face difficulties during traditional authentication methods such as fingerprints and OTPs (one-time passwords). PTI COR RUK RUK