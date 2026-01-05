UJALA scheme brings meaningful change through LED adoption: Arunachal DyCM

Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday highlighted the transformative impact of the Centre's UJALA scheme, saying it has brought 'meaningful change' to the lives of millions across India over the last 11 years by promoting affordable and energy-efficient lighting.

Over the last 11 years, the UJALA scheme has brought meaningful change to the lives of millions across the country, Mein said in a post on X.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, underlined that the large-scale adoption of LED technology under the programme has significantly reduced electricity consumption, lowered household power bills, and delivered substantial savings to citizens.

Mein also stressed the environmental benefits of the initiative, saying that the scheme has curbed carbon emissions.

"At the same time, it has contributed to environmental protection by cutting carbon emissions and encouraging energy-efficient practices," Mein said, adding that the scheme has helped align economic savings with climate responsibility.

Referring to the broader national impact, he pointed out that the sustained push for efficient lighting reflects India's long-term development vision.

"Through these sustained efforts, India continues to move confidently towards a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future," he added.

The Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, launched by the Centre, aims to make energy-efficient LED bulbs, tube lights and fans available to consumers at affordable prices.

By replacing conventional incandescent bulbs with LEDs, the programme has helped reduce peak electricity demand, ease pressure on power infrastructure, and lower energy costs for households, especially in middle- and lower-income groups.

Officials said that beyond direct savings, the scheme has played a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting India's climate commitments, and promoting a culture of energy conservation across urban and rural areas.

Over the years, UJALA has emerged as one of the country's flagship initiatives linking consumer welfare with sustainable development goals, they added. PTI UPL UPL RG