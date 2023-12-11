Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit has retained power after the just held assembly polls, party sources said on Monday.

Yadav (58), an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in presence of central observers, they said.

He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.