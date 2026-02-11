Ujjain has been transformed into hub of global spiritual tourism: CM Yadav

Ujjain, Feb 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said Ujjain city in the state has been transformed into a hub of global spiritual tourism through the Mahakal Lok Corridor, and is now preparing for Simhastha 2028.

Speaking after performing the ground-breaking ritual for the construction of Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, he said Ujjain's management of Simhastha will bring pride to the entire state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ujjain has been transformed into a hub of global spiritual tourism through the Mahakal Lok, and it is now preparing for Simhastha 2028," he said.

Mahakal Lok Corridor is a sprawling 900-meter-plus pedestrian corridor connecting the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple to the refurbished Rudrasagar lake.

On the Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,133.67 crore for the Simhastha, he said it will provide pure drinking water to devotees and citizens during the Simhastha 2028, ensuring long-term water supply to every household in the city.

He also inaugurated and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for 11 development works of approximately Rs 47.23 crore on the occasion.

Paying tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary, the chief minister said that following the path of "antyodaya (uplift of the last person) as shown by him, his government was engaged in the welfare of the poorest of the poor.

Project Sanvardhan is being launched in Ujjain district with the aim of strengthening maternal and child health.

Yadav also announced that the Dhanvantari Institute of Ayurveda will be opened in Ujjain which is a major gift for the study and treatment of Ayurveda.

The CM also said the state government is developing all places in the state associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites.

The government has set an example by banning liquor in Ujjain, Orchha, and other religious places in the state, he said.

Devotees from all over the world will visit Ujjain in Simhastha 2028, he said, adding that the government was completing all preparations in a timely manner.

Five crore devotees attending Simhastha will be able to bathe on the banks of the Kshipra River. A small and a large bridge are being constructed near Ramghat.

Ujjain will be transformed into a metropolitan city. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ujjain-Indore four-lane road will also take place soon. All these works will prove to be major milestones in the city's development, he said. PTI MAS NP