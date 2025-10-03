Ujjain idol immersion accident: Toll rises to 3 as missing body recovered from river

Ujjain, Oct 3 (PTI) The death toll in the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, where a tractor-trolley carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion plunged into the Chambal river, rose to three on Friday with the recovery of a body, police said.

The body of Shubham (16), son of Mohan Lal, was retrieved by divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), said Ingoria police station house officer Depesh Vyas.

The accident took place near Narasingha village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday visited the victims' families at their village and assured them of all possible assistance.

The tractor was carrying 12 devotees from Pirjhalar village when it fell into the water. Eleven of them were rescued, but Vansh (8) and Prithviraj (16) died during treatment on the same day, the police official said, adding that Shubham was missing.

Two other boys are being treated at a private hospital in Indore and are out of danger, Vyas added.

A 12-year-old boy accidentally turned the tractor's ignition key, causing it to lurch forward, break the bridge railing and plunge into the river with the idol and the devotees riding on it, he said.

CM Yadav cancelled his scheduled engagements to visit Pirjhalar village. Ujjain is Yadav's home district.

Calling the tragedy "heart-rending", he said the untimely deaths of young children were especially distressing.

"You all are like my own family. Since the heart-wrenching incident occurred, I have not been able to sleep," Yadav told the bereaved family members.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, besides free treatment for them.

Those who helped in the rescue operation would be rewarded and honoured on Republic Day, Yadav said. PTI LAL KRK