Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maihar among MP religious cities to face liquor ban from April 1

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) A ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Maihar, will come into effect from April 1, a government official said on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the liquor ban decision and it was approved by the cabinet at its meeting held in Maheshwar town, a place closely associated with legendary medieval- era queen Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, on January 24.

According to the decision, all liquor shops and bars will be closed down in the entire urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak and in gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga, the official said.

The BJP government has declared these 19 urban and rural areas as "completely sacred", and imposed a total ban on liquor under their jurisdiction.

While announcing the ban, Yadav said his government has taken a historic step towards de-addiction and cited "public faith and religious reverence" associated with these cities and rural areas as reasons for the move.

The religious places where the liquor ban will take effect from Tuesday are spread across one municipal corporation, half a dozen municipal councils and an equal number of village panchayats.

Among these, Ujjain houses the famous Mahakal Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Amarkantak is the origin of the Narmada river, which is considered the lifeline of the state. PTI MAS RSY