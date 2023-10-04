Ujjain rape accused's house demolished

Ujjain (MP), Oct 4 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Wednesday demolished a house belonging to a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The structure stood on government land, an official said.

As in some other BJP-ruled states, alleged illegal structures belonging to accused persons, especially in high-profile cases, have been demolished in Madhya Pradesh in the recent years.

Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested three days after the girl, a resident of Satna district, was found walking on the streets in injured condition and seeking help on September 25. Medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Deepika Shinde said a house and a shop belonging to the accused, constructed on government land near the Nanakheda bus stand, were demolished on Wednesday.

A small temple also stood on the land, and the idols installed there were shifted elsewhere by following the proper ritual before it was pulled down, she said. PTI COR ADU KRK