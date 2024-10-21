Ujjain to have permanent ashrams, infrastructure on lines of Haridwar: MP CM Yadav

Ujjain, Oct 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said saints, seers and other religious leaders will be permitted to construct permanent ashrams in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.

Advertisment

The chief minister spoke at a press conference about preparations for the Simhastha Mela, slated to be held in the holy city in 2028.

"Ujjain is known for saints. Simhanstha Mela, held once in 12 years, will be organised in 2028. Sadhus and saints need a proper space for lodging and other activities in the city. Considering this, the state government has plans to build permanent ashrams by giving top priority to saints," Yadav said.

He said like the facilities for saints and seers in Haridwar, permanent ashrams will be built in Ujjain, and the Ujjain Development Authority will implement the plan.

Advertisment

Saints, seers, heads of Akharas and other religious leaders can invite everyone and work towards building their ashram, he said.

The chief minister said in view of the Simhastha mela, work will also be undertaken on basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, etc.

A plan has been prepared with the help of public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious destination like Haridwar, he said.

Advertisment

Yadav said permanent infrastructure works, including four-lane and six-lane bridges, will be built while working on basic facilities, and ashrams will also come up simultaneously.

Priority will also be given to set up Dharamshalas, medical centres, and ayurveda centres, among other establishments, through interested devotees, he said.

Yadav said permission will be given to saints and sadhus for ashrams, with adequate space for parking.

Advertisment

He further informed that the tender process for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane highway is over, and the foundation stone for the Ujjain-Jaora Green Field Four Lane Road will be laid soon.

He further said that in-principle approval has also been given for the operation of the Indore-Ujjain Metro train, and a circle Vande Metro train will also be operated connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad and Indore.

All railway routes of Ujjain were being strengthened, the chief minister said, adding that the existing airstrip will also be upgraded to an airport. PTI MAS ARU