Ujjain wall collapse: Deceased's kin protest seeking Rs 50L compensation; encroachments removed

Ujjain, Sep 28 (PTI) The kin of a man who died in a wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain staged a sit-in protest on Saturday seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh amid an anti-encroachment drive by authorities.

Ajay Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) were killed and two others were injured after a portion of the boundary wall of a building opposite the renowned Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening. The victims were packing up their makeshift shops near the Mahakal Temple when the wall collapsed.

Yogi's family and acquaintances staged a protest with his body, blocking the Mohan Nagar crossing, leaving traffic disrupted on the arterial Ujjain-Agar Road for more than an hour.

They sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for one of the kin apart from strict action against those responsible for the collapse. The protesters alleged the wall collapsed due to an improper drainage system.

The protest ended after sub-divisional magistrate LN Garg and police assured the family their demands would be forwarded to the state government, officials said.

Talking to PTI, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said he has asked SDM Garg to investigate the cause of the wall collapse and other issues.

The injured persons, identified as deceased Farheen Rathore's daughter Ruhi (3) and one Sharda Bai (40), are undergoing treatment in a hospital and are in stable condition, Singh said.

On Saturday, encroachments and makeshift shops around Mahakal Temple were removed, the collector informed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, officials said. PTI LAL ARU BNM