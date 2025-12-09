UK deputy high commissioner calls on Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) UK Deputy High Commissioner to India Alba Smeriglio on Tuesday called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding leading British universities opening their campuses in the state.

The entry of British universities into Haryana will give a new dimension to the state's international academic identity, Saini said, according to a statement.

The two also discussed the demand for skilled labour in the United Kingdom and the job opportunities there for youths from Haryana.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination and undertake initiatives for training and selection of young professionals.

Investment possibilities in key sectors such as automobiles, aviation, agriculture and defence equipment were also deliberated upon.

Saini apprised the UK delegation of Haryana's policies, industrial infrastructure and the state's excellent investment climate, and invited British investors to invest in the state. PTI CHS VN VN