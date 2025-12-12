UK deputy high commissioner meets Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for strategic tie up between Punjab and United Kingdom for further developing the state as a hub of investment and manufacturing.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK High Commission in Chandigarh, led by the Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, the CM underscored the need for further cementing business partnerships, with both sides expressing strong commitment to deepen ties.

Mann highlighted Mohali as one of the best-organised cities globally and emphasized the state's robust potential to emerge as a manufacturing powerhouse, according to an official release.

Noting the eagerness of Punjab's students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured full cooperation from the state government in this regard.

He specifically addressed transnational challenges like gangsters, stating that such issues transcend borders and Punjab stands ready to collaborate with the UK on legal matters and any required assistance.

He extended a red-carpet welcome to UK companies, positioning Punjab as a prioritized destination for investors.

Mann showcased the Punjabi diaspora's global influence and identified core sectors for investment, including agro machinery, food processing, IT and more.

He apprised the delegation that Punjab's robust investment ecosystem offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors.

The CM said the state ranks number one in ease of doing business, with an efficient single window system operating transparently. He invited the delegation to partner in the upcoming progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS), in Mohali during the month of March.

He positioned Punjab as the 'land of opportunities,' with world-acclaimed companies eager to establish operations here which was reflective of the state's stable law and order situation.

Mann also said that Mohali will be the "next Silicon valley" of the world as it has immense potential in this regard.

The CM said Mohali has an International airport and a vast talent pool within a 100 km radius which makes it a perfect investment destination.

He urged the delegation to explore various areas of the state, for investing in the varied sectors to give further impetus to development of the state.

Mann said it is imperative for giving a boost to economic activity in the state on one hand and providing jobs to the youth on the other.

Meanwhile, the UK Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the Punjabi diaspora's potential and their substantial funds available for investment in their native land.

In response to queries on the key sectors, the CM reiterated Punjab's proactive investment climate and requested visits to showcase opportunities firsthand. PTI CHS NB NB