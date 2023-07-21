Advertisment
#National

UK High Commissioner visits Fontainhas Heritage zone in Panaji

NewsDrum Desk
21 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Panaji, Jul 21 (PTI) Alex Ellis, UK's High Commissioner to India, visited the UNESCO-recognized Fontainhas Heritage zone in Panaji.

Ellis is in Goa to support his country's delegation at the G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting.

“A beautiful church and a colourful city – can you guess the name? Dev Bori Sanj Dium,” he tweeted after visiting Old Goa and Fontainhas Heritage zone on Thursday.

Ellis also relished Goan cuisine with a local food blogger at a heritage hotel, a High Commission official said. PTI RPS KRK

