UK, India boost defence ties with new partnership, key agreements at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The UK-India strategic partnership took another major step forward with the formal launch of Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) and the signing of several defence agreements at the Aero India show on Monday.

Announcing DP-I, UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker inaugurated the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, establishing a dedicated programme office within the UK’s Ministry of Defence to serve as a one-stop shop for strengthening bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.

"The UK and India have today agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Thales and BDL have signed a contract to deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers set for delivery this year," the British High Commission in India said.

This contract marks a significant step forward in UK-India defence cooperation, particularly in the critical area of air defence, the Commission added.

Lord Vernon Coaker, UK Defence Minister, said, "It was a pleasure to visit India and further strengthen our already robust defence relationship. Our defence partnership and the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion will enhance our cooperation, support economic growth in both countries, and align with India’s Atmanirbhar ambition." "This event highlights our collaboration on next-generation capabilities and the immense potential the UK and India can unlock by working together," Coaker added.

According to an official statement, following the signing of this initial LBRM contract, Thales and BDL will further collaborate to produce Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM).

This initiative will strengthen the partnership between Indian and British industries, positioning BDL and Indian firms as integral components of Thales’ global supply chain.

It will address mutual security concerns, generate jobs in both countries, and enhance interoperability between the armed forces.

"India is taking significant strides towards becoming Atmanirbhar in its defence capabilities. The UK looks forward to working with India as a partner of choice in achieving this ambition. Collaborating on defence technologies is central to this goal. These landmark agreements support economic growth and joint security," said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India.

According to the British High Commission in India, in a separate development, MBDA UK and BDL have been working together to establish the first-of-its-kind Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad. This will equip India’s current fleet of fighter jets and facilitate exports to global markets.

"On the maritime front, the UK and India have signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India’s next-generation Landing Platform Dock (LPD) fleet. As the next step, GE Vernova and BHEL are collaborating to establish India’s first maritime Land-Based Testing Facility, with the goal of delivering the LPD in water by 2030," the statement said.

The strengthening of the UK-India partnership will directly support India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision while advancing the UK Government’s growth agenda and Plan for Change, it added.

