UK, India law officials meet in Delhi, discuss bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A delegation from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice has met the legislative secretary to discuss bilateral cooperation, the government said on Friday in a statement.

The delegation met Legislative Secretary Rajiv Mani and other top officials of the ministry on Thursday.

At the meeting, both sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of law and justice.

The talk covered such subjects as Ease of Living initiatives, repeal of obsolete laws, the tribunal system, gender justice, and training programmes for officers of both countries in legislative drafting.

The Legislative department is responsible for drafting bills, ordinances, and vetting key policy documents of central ministries.

It is also the nodal agency for the Election Commission and electoral laws and rules.

Both sides discussed the operational aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

"The meeting reflected the shared commitment of India and the United Kingdom to strengthen mutual collaboration in the field of law and justice," the law ministry said. PTI NAB VN VN