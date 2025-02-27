UK launches visa fraud awareness campaign 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' in Punjab

Jalandhar, Feb 27 (PTI) The UK government on Thursday launched a 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign to help protect Indian citizens from the physical, financial and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration, a statement issued by the British High Commission said.

The campaign includes a dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380) in English and Punjabi to help identify the common visa scam tactics and provide access to official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to the UK.

The campaign was launched at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar in the presence of its chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Alongside the WhatsApp helpline, the campaign will highlight the warning signs of visa scams. People will be advised to look out for the common spurious claims such as the promise of jobs in the UK, 'no requirement' for English-language tests (IELTS), and exorbitant fees, the statement said.

"Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration," the statement said.

The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud, it added.

"The opportunity to visit, study and work in the UK has never been greater, and Indian nationals continue to receive the largest share of UK visit and work visas. However, young people's dreams are being exploited, and too many are becoming victims of visa fraud.

"That's why we are launching the 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of the risks and help people check the facts on safe and legal routes to the UK," the statement quoted Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, as saying.

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, said, "Punjab is known for its hardworking and ambitious people who have made significant contributions both in the UK and globally.

"We want to ensure that these dreams are fulfilled safely and legally. We urge people to spread the 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' message and help protect individuals from falling victim to fraudulent agents." PTI SUN ARI