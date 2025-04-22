UK MP Navendu Mishra ties the knot in Lucknow, displays deep connection to Indian roots

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) British Labour Party leader and Member of Parliament Navendu Mishra, who represents Stockport in the United Kingdom Parliament, got married in a traditional Indian ceremony held in Lucknow.

The 36-year-old MP of Indian origin married Garima Tiwari, a native of Bhopal, in a wedding that reflected his attachment to his cultural heritage.

All the rituals -- from 'haldi' and 'mehendi' to the wedding itself -- were performed in accordance with Sanatan traditions. Mishra was seen wholeheartedly participating in every ritual and stood out for his gesture of seeking blessings from elders by touching their feet at every occasion.

Mishra, who was re-elected as an MP from Stockport in July 2024 after first winning in 2019, was born in Kanpur in 1989. His maternal family hails from Gorakhpur. He moved to the UK with his parents at the age of four, but despite growing up and settling abroad, he has remained deeply connected to his Indian roots. He frequently visited India to meet his relatives and chose to hold his wedding here.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said, "I am proud of my traditions, and I am beginning this new chapter of life in line with those values." He added, "My parents instilled in me the importance of staying connected to our roots, and that will stay with me forever." The wedding, held on April 20 at a hotel in Ansal Golf City, was coordinated by Mishra's maternal uncle Neelendra Pandey, along with his parents Prabhat Mishra and Meenu Pandey Mishra. On the bride's side, Garima's parents -- Harendra Tiwari and Vidya Tiwari -- actively participated in the ceremonies.

Garima Tiwari holds a master's degree in disaster management from the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

Pre-wedding ceremonies like 'haldi' and 'mehendi' were conducted earlier at Hotel Continental on Guru Gobind Singh Marg. A grand wedding reception was held near the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters on Monday evening, attended by prominent leaders from across India.

Distinguished guests included UK MP Virendra Sharma, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister Satish Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Pankaj Modi, Nepal's Pashupatinath temple representative Ravi Lamichhane, former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai, and several IAS and IPS officers.

Navendu Mishra entered politics through trade union activism in Stockport and was first elected as an MP in December 2019. He studied in London before launching his political career with the Labour Party and has since emerged as an important representative of the Indian diaspora in British politics.