UK PM Starmer participates in football showcase event in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday participated in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day, reached the Cooperage football ground in south Mumbai for the event amid tight police security.
The event is designed to promote sports diplomacy and strengthen ties between the UK and India in the field of football.
Former England international Michael Owen also attended the event, alongside local football enthusiasts and young players.