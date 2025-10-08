National

UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai; to attend Global Fintech Fest on Thu

UK PM Keir Starmer reaches Mumbai on this first visit to India. Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and others receive him at the airport on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Mumbai: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in India's financial capital.

Starmer, who flew in from London along with a business delegation, was greeted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and state Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Modi and Starmer will meet in Mumbai on Thursday as part of the process to strengthen the India UK strategic partnership. They will attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in the city.

During their meeting, Modi and Starmer will take stock of the progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with the Vision 2035' roadmap of initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Both the leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement as a central pillar of the future India UK economic partnership.

They will exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. Both the leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

