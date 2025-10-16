UK sanctions Gujarat oil refinery: There should be no double standards on energy trade, says India

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) India on Thursday said it does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions and called for ending double standards in energy trade after the UK slapped sanctions on Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat.

The UK unveiled the fresh punitive measures targeting a few entities including the Indian refinery owned by Nayara Energy Limited as part of its efforts to limit Moscow's oil revenue.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK. India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"The government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," he said.

Jaiswal said Indian companies source energy supplies from around the world while taking overall market conditions into account.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he said.

Earlier, Nayara Energy had been hit by European Union (EU) sanctions, a move it strongly condemned.